Wings (WINGS) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.51 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Wings has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui and Bancor Network. Wings has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $103,646.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00243660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.28 or 0.01298090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00093456 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021592 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Livecoin, Gatecoin, Upbit, Liqui, IDEX, Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.