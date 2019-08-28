Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Set at $76.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) has been assigned a $76.00 price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

WSM traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $68.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,414. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $72.49.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 33.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $105,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

