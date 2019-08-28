Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,070 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,339,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,481,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.78.

In other Chevron news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,750 shares of company stock worth $6,448,700 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,719. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

