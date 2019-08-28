Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New $469,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

SSO traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $120.33. The company had a trading volume of 152,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,991. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $81.39 and a 1 year high of $133.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.22.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

