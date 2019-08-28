Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $253,000 in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura began coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.99. 57,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,425,544. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

