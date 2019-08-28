Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $310,000 Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,916 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Nike by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,145,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $935,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nike by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,507,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,074,000 after acquiring an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,282,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,583,000 after acquiring an additional 950,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,300. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.57.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

