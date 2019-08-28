Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 278,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after buying an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,687. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.17. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $56.12 and a twelve month high of $72.63.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.