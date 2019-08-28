Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 16,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $786,522,000 after buying an additional 834,241 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 64,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 97,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,927. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

