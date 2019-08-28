Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,893. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.36. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.45 and a twelve month high of $177.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.