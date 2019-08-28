WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) CEO Buys $49,974.63 in Stock

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 9,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WOW traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 244,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. WideOpenWest Inc has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.40.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.48 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 17.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 28.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 179,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 39,614 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 23.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 311,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 59,534 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 40.0% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

