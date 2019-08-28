Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,336,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,562,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,356 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 748,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,408,000 after purchasing an additional 229,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 500,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 151,021 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $95,231.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,544.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.89. 54,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,675. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.82 and a 200 day moving average of $136.94.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Longbow Research set a $178.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.95.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.