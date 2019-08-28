Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wharton Business Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 20,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,641,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.05.

GOOGL traded up $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,174.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,174.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,160.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $807.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

