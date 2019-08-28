Wharton Business Group LLC Reduces Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Wharton Business Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,675,000 after acquiring an additional 655,356 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 112.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 425,368 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 187.7% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 423,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,461,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,504,000 after purchasing an additional 293,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,415.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 224,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,359. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley acquired 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

