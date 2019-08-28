West Family Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 398,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 252,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 24,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

BBDC stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 145,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,730. Barings BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 152.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

