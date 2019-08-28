Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,038 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $99,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 98.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 913,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,998,000 after buying an additional 453,207 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 289.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 528,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,135,000 after buying an additional 392,914 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,162,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,105,000 after buying an additional 341,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,192,000 after buying an additional 178,705 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,028,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,991,000 after buying an additional 160,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total value of $9,799,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.37. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $264.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.64.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

