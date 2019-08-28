Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $97.25 Million Stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,288,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,492,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.08% of 51job worth $97,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 51job by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 51job by 226.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of 51job by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 271,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of 51job by 3.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 334,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,057,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of 51job by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOBS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.06. 914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,228. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average is $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $97.08.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $140.36 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JOBS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of 51job from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

