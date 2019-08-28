Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $111.37 Million Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 38,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.99% of Innospec worth $111,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th.

In related news, VP Brian Watt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $252,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,054.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $167,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,999.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $608,716. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IOSP traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.39. 543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,055. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.07 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.87.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.