Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $102.36 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,024 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.29% of Fiserv worth $102,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,107,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,972,000 after purchasing an additional 38,799 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 556.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $2,686,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 291,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,314,046.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,419,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.43. 21,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,390,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $108.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FISV. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.86 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.