Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) a $102.00 Price Target

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) received a $102.00 price target from equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.24% from the stock’s current price.

PM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.32. 18,831,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,977. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.