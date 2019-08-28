Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) a $102.00 Price Target

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) received a $102.00 price target from equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.24% from the stock’s current price.
PM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.77.
NYSE:PM traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.32. 18,831,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,977. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.