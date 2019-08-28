Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 950 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 554.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Boeing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.52. 165,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $348.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. Boeing Co has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

