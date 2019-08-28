Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 700 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in FMC by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,486,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,311,000 after purchasing an additional 717,477 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 11.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,713,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,489,000 after acquiring an additional 268,542 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in FMC by 2.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,712,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,630,000 after purchasing an additional 128,306 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FMC by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,820,000 after acquiring an additional 229,067 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.11. 12,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,661. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of FMC to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.85.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $197,318.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $17,465,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,784,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

