Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 544 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1,107.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.06. 134,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.45. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $122.42. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.