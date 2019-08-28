Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 2,703 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,546 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up approximately 12.4% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $26,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.69, for a total value of $929,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.70, for a total transaction of $377,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,329,754. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Illumina to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.92.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $282.64. The company had a trading volume of 26,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,185. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.62 and a twelve month high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

