Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In related news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,194,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,675,213. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

