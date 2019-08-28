Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $204,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $1,611,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 682.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.73. 62,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

