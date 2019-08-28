Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for about 0.9% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2,354.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,096,000 after buying an additional 546,307 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 17.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $110.87. 1,013,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average of $117.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $103.65 and a 52 week high of $132.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.49.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

