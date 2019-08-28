Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 1,650 Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,573,000 after buying an additional 411,700 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $630,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.92.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $2.85 on Wednesday, reaching $200.92. The stock had a trading volume of 116,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $245.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

