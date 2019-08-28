Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IQIYI (IQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) in the last few weeks:

8/21/2019 – IQIYI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

8/20/2019 – IQIYI was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/20/2019 – IQIYI had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd..

8/16/2019 – IQIYI is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2019 – IQIYI is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.80 price target on the stock.

7/31/2019 – IQIYI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

7/30/2019 – IQIYI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

7/29/2019 – IQIYI is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2019 – IQIYI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

7/18/2019 – IQIYI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

7/17/2019 – IQIYI had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/10/2019 – IQIYI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

Shares of IQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,902,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062,869. IQIYI Inc has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. IQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that IQIYI Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in IQIYI during the first quarter worth about $53,067,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 852.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,583,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934,451 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,134,000 after buying an additional 2,615,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,321,000 after buying an additional 2,091,228 shares during the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

