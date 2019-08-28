WeAreSatoshi (WSX) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

WeAreSatoshi (CURRENCY:WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. One WeAreSatoshi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WeAreSatoshi has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $356.00 worth of WeAreSatoshi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WeAreSatoshi has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00871959 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003532 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001041 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000340 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi Profile

WeAreSatoshi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2014. WeAreSatoshi’s total supply is 18,430,975 coins. WeAreSatoshi’s official website is wearesatoshi.net . The Reddit community for WeAreSatoshi is /r/wsx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeAreSatoshi’s official Twitter account is @wearesatoshi

Buying and Selling WeAreSatoshi

WeAreSatoshi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeAreSatoshi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeAreSatoshi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeAreSatoshi using one of the exchanges listed above.

