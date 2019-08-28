Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,755.82. The company had a trading volume of 676,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,877.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1,821.70. The company has a market capitalization of $865.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 price target (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,251.95.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,570 shares of company stock worth $29,499,221. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

