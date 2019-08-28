WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,421 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,269,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,297,000 after acquiring an additional 616,591 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,051,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $565,511,000 after purchasing an additional 173,161 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,115,186 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,606,000 after acquiring an additional 889,285 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $77,141.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares in the company, valued at $168,167.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,925 shares of company stock worth $4,976,706 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Nomura upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 602,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,524,694. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

