WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $242,000 in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Motco grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.92.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.28. 63,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,773. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.28. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $245.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.