Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Given a $4.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) has been assigned a $4.00 price target by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Washington Prime Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

NYSE WPG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,113. Washington Prime Group has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $612.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In related news, Director J. Taggart Birge acquired 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 28,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,044.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 92,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter worth $9,357,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

