Wasatch Advisors Inc. Takes $823,000 Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Kohl’s by 1,714.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,539. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.67. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kohl’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 target price on Kohl’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

