Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 79,340 Shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,340 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Health Insurance Innovations were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIIQ. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,621,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 97.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 377,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 185,988 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 46.1% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 317,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 100,170 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 21.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 560,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 1,151.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 91,252 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HIIQ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. 2,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,031. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a market cap of $258.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.30. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.76 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 105,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $2,748,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 41,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,059,246.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,504,415. 47.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIIQ has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

