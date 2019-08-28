Wasatch Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,230 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.20% of BG Staffing worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BG Staffing by 28.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BG Staffing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BG Staffing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BG Staffing by 1,326.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BG Staffing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BGSF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.17. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,130. BG Staffing Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.57 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BG Staffing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

BG Staffing Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

