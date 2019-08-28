Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $6.11 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,347 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,339,629 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exelon by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,173,317 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $104,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,839,080 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $578,058,000 after acquiring an additional 994,381 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,273,204 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $214,213,000 after acquiring an additional 937,755 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,984,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $650,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,524 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In related news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,873,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.11. 132,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,047,833. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.31. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.