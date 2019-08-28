Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,799 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.03% of Investar worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in Investar during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Investar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Investar by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Investar by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Investar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Investar Holding Corp has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $218.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Investar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investar in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Hufft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $29,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,441.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

