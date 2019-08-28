Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tucows were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tucows by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tucows by 49,575.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tucows by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Tucows by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Tucows from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Tucows currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $73,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $364,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tucows stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $49.50. 2,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,560. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $528.10 million, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.18. Tucows Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $90.21.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Tucows had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Tucows’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tucows Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

