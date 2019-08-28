Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. Warehouse REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 106.50 ($1.39). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 103.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.43 million and a PE ratio of 13.82.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday.

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

