Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Trimmed by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,331 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 2.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $35,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $106,891,622.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,494,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,783,026 shares of company stock worth $187,848,418 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.99.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.55. 251,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,141,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

