Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.88. 113,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,927. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.65.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

