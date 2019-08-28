Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (WMMVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

OTCMKTS WMMVY remained flat at $$28.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,706. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V alerts:

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.