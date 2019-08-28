Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,337 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 809.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total transaction of $180,402.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,553.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $842,910.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,287 shares of company stock worth $1,260,033 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.87. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $82.52 and a one year high of $144.23. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.44.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

