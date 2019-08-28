Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $2.92 Million Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,936 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CREE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cree by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,625,143 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $779,630,000 after purchasing an additional 518,599 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cree by 17.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,603,842 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $549,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cree by 9.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,220,440 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $184,274,000 after purchasing an additional 265,776 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the second quarter valued at about $134,889,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cree by 566.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,816,237 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $102,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,719 shares in the last quarter.

CREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cree from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities downgraded Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Cree from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.78 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.06. 78,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.42. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The LED producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Cree had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

