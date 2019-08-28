Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $2.60 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $3.17 on Wednesday, reaching $225.62. 22,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,795. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.46. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $811.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.23.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

