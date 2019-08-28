Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $2.41 Million in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 74,521 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $2,517,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.80. 82,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,624. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $127.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.34%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,831,756.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 6,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total transaction of $637,558.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,177,151.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,826 shares of company stock worth $2,631,081. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

