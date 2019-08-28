Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 527,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLDR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 457.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Shares of CLDR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.74. 143,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,763,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. Cloudera Inc has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 24,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $131,160.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $44,040.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,929 shares of company stock valued at $246,919. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudera to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudera to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.