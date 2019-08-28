Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 551.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,588 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 191.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,850,000 after buying an additional 1,217,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 23.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 636,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,899,000 after buying an additional 119,949 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 533,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,716,000 after buying an additional 322,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth about $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

AIV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.53. 20,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,524. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 98.61% and a return on equity of 49.61%. The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

