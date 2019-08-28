Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 18,452 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 634.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 881,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after buying an additional 454,013 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,911,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 821,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,429,000 after buying an additional 155,135 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,693,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of ATR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,934. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.11. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $126.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $742.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.11 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

ATR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 10,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,199,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $242,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares in the company, valued at $698,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.